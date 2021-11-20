With rising cases and lockdowns in Europe, COVID risk aversion is resurfacing. Fourth-quarter economic growth in the US was stronger than expected. In 2022, the Reserve Bank of Australia rules out raising interest rates. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is broadly bearish as the rate hike bets have lost traction, while the technical scenario also provides … Continued
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Aim at 0.71 amid Dovish RBA appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Aim at 0.71 amid Dovish RBA - November 20, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Massive Sell-Off As 1.35 Psychological Level Holds - November 19, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY AUD/USD – 19 Nov 2021 - November 19, 2021