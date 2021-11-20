AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Aim at 0.71 amid Dovish RBA

With rising cases and lockdowns in Europe, COVID risk aversion is resurfacing. Fourth-quarter economic growth in the US was stronger than expected. In 2022, the Reserve Bank of Australia rules out raising interest rates. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is broadly bearish as the rate hike bets have lost traction, while the technical scenario also provides … Continued

