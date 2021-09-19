AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Extend Losses to 0.72 Before FOMC

The AUD/USD pair opened the week at 0.7349, and the pair kept on falling the whole week despite mixed US economic data. The AUD/USD pair is particularly susceptible to changes in the risk environment and Chinese factors. A tapering announcement is likely at the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday, even if no specific date is … Continued
