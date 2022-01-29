The AUD/USD pair should continue to decline in the coming weeks due to central bank imbalances. Stocks fell due to the Fed’s hawkish activity and strong US growth. There is a chance that the AUD/USD pair will continue to fall towards 0.6770. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is strongly bearish as the pair has finally broken … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Continue to Fall Below 0.70 amid Fed Hawks appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story