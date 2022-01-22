AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Data Led Gains Fade Below 0.72, Eying Fed

The Australian employment and inflation data were better than expected in December. The focus is now shifting to the upcoming US rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Technically, the AUD/USD pair may soon resume its long-term decline. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the pair closed below 0.7200 remained almost unchanged for this … Continued

