The dollar rose amid economic uncertainty. The Aussie fell as Australia’s economy showed signs of weakness. Australia reported a second quarter of lower retail sales volumes. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the debt ceiling crisis in the US could push the dollar higher in the coming week. Ups and downs of AUD/USD AUD/USD … Continued
