AUD/USD remains bullish after dismal US NFP figures and Greenback weakness. Australian data, including company profit and manufacturing PMI, beat the expectations. RBA’s stance next week is expected to stay cautious amid the spread of the Delta variant. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bullish amid broader weakness in the US dollar and strong Australian fundamentals. … Continued
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Dismal NFP Led to 0.7450, RBA Ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Take Double Top, ECB meeting Eyed - September 5, 2021
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Dismal NFP Led to 0.7450, RBA Ahead - September 5, 2021
- DXY Dollar Index Weekly Forecast: Around 92 After NFP, More Losses Ahead - September 4, 2021