Some policymakers suggested hiking interest rates to tame stubborn inflation. Data revealed improved business activity in the US manufacturing and services sectors. Investors will focus on the US GDP data next week. The AUD/USD weekly forecast points south as the US dollar recovers amid a decline in Fed rate cut expectations. Ups and downs of…

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Gains as Rate Cut Hopes Dim appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story