The dollar got a boost from an upbeat employment report. Australia’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday. Investors are eagerly awaiting the FOMC policy meeting. There is a touch of bearish sentiment in the AUD/USD weekly forecast as the dollar recovers after an upbeat employment report. This recovery could spill into next week….
