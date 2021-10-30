With the tightening cycle of central banks underway, attention now turns to the pace of easing. In Australia, the yield on the April 2024 bond surged above 0.70%. While the AUD/USD is still poised to advance in the long term, it may correct lower before regaining its former strength. The AUD/USD weekly forecast remains bullish … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Firm Above 0.75 Ahead of RBA, Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story