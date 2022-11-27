Aussie ended the week higher as the dollar weakened after the Fed minutes. Fed officials agreed to slow rate increases as the economy adapts to higher rates. Investors will keep an eye on the US jobs report next week. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bullish as dollar weakness is set to continue amid optimism for … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: FOMC Minutes to Support Aussie appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story