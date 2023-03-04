Australia’s economy grew at its slowest rate in a year last quarter. Consumer confidence in the United States surprisingly went down in February. The Reserve Bank of Australia will increase interest rates by 25 basis points. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as investors expect a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia. … Continued
