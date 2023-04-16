Retail sales in the United States dropped more than anticipated in March. Last week saw an increase in initial claims for US unemployment benefits. Employment in Australia exceeded forecasts for a second consecutive month in March. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as the dollar regains its shine as a safe-haven asset amid increased … Continued
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Investors Worry Amid Recession Woes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
