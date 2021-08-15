AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Long-term Bears to Prevail Under 0.7400

AUD/USD managed to post gains on Friday as the Dollar showed weakness. Aussie failed to find traction as Fed’s weak policies are no more a point to worry for investors. Australia’s CPI fell below expectations that weighed on the pair. The weekly forecast for the AUD/USD pair is mildly bearish as there is no fundamental … Continued
