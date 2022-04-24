AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Looking to Breakout 0.70 as Fed Gears up

The Australian government will release its first-quarter inflation data next week, which is expected to increase rapidly. As central banks tighten their policy, high-yield assets have become less attractive. A break below 0.7233 should increase the bearish momentum in the AUD/USD. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the pair gears up for a breakout … Continued

