The dollar had its worst week in over two months. Poor employment figures from the US increased the likelihood that the Fed will cut rates in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia will make its rate decision on Tuesday. The AUD/USD weekly forecast leans bullish as the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September…
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Odds of Fed Rate Cut in Sep appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Odds of Fed Rate Cut in Sep - May 4, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB’s Less Dovish Remarks Boost Euro - May 3, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: BoC Governor’s Remarks Lift Canadian Dollar - May 3, 2024