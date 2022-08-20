RBA minutes showed the need for more interest rates to control inflation. Australia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%. Fed officials returned to their hawkish stance, pushing the dollar higher. The weekly AUD/USD forecast is bearish as investors will likely continue digesting the negative Australian jobs report, and the dollar rally is set to continue. -Are … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Poor Aussie Jobs Data Triggers Bears appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story