Australian inflation retreated from 33-year highs in the first quarter. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lift interest rates next week. Australia’s central bank will likely maintain its interest rate at 3.6% on Tuesday. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as markets expect the RBA to hold rates again while the Fed may hike … Continued

