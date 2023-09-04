Reports on US consumer confidence and job openings came in lower than expected. Private employment in the US fell while the core PCE figure came in as expected. The US unemployment rate jumped, showing signs of an easing labor market. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as investors expect the RBA to pause at the…

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA Likely to Hold in Next Meeting appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story