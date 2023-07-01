The release of several upbeat economic reports bolstered the dollar. Although inflation in Australia fell, it remains well above the RBA’s target. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely lift its interest rate by 25 basis points. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as investors expect a rate hike at Tuesday’s RBA meeting. Ups … Continued

