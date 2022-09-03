US unemployment went up to 3.7% in August. The US jobs report gives hope of a soft landing by the FED. RBA is expected to hike rates by 50bps. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the US dollar might strengthen further on the August job growth. However, RBA could rescue the Aussie. –Are you … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA to Deliver a 50bps Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story