The US avoided a debt default, allowing risk appetite to return to the markets. The dollar fell on indications of a Fed pause in June. Markets are expecting another rate hike from the RBA next week. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as the likelihood of another rate hike by the RBA has increased … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA to Hike Rates Amid Hotter CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story