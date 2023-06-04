The US avoided a debt default, allowing risk appetite to return to the markets. The dollar fell on indications of a Fed pause in June. Markets are expecting another rate hike from the RBA next week. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as the likelihood of another rate hike by the RBA has increased … Continued
