AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Sellers to Crack 0.71 Ahead of Jackson Hole

AUD/USD lost 20 pips this week, thanks to the rising US dollar. China’s dismal data and FOMC meeting minutes about tapering exacerbated the selling. The Aussie could not gain traction from the upbeat employment data. Jackson Hole is the key event next week that can turn the upside-down of the market. The AUD/USD weekly forecast … Continued
