AUD/USD weekly forecast: The 0.7400 level should be tested next week

The Reserve Bank of Australia reduced bond purchasing to $4 billion The measure will be held until February 2022 In the long run, the Aussie will recover, and for this week, it should go to 0.7400 The AUD closed the week at 0.73546 after falling mainly on Tuesday when the Reserve Bank of Australia announced … Continued
