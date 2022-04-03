AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Uncertain Clouds Loom Over the Bulls

On Friday, despite a generally favorable risk tone, the AUD/USD recovered traction upward. If CPI surprises the upside, the RBA might raise rates in May. The uncertainties surrounding Ukraine may deter bulls from putting new bets. The weekly AUD/USD forecast is somewhat negative, as the USD bulls appear to be gaining ground. The AUD/USD only … Continued
