Consumer confidence, GDP, and initial jobless claims indicated US economic strength. The FOMC meeting during the week led to a rate hike, supporting the dollar. The dollar reversed some gains on Friday when core PCE data pointed to further easing in inflation. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as dollar strength will likely continue amid … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat US Data Capping Gains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story