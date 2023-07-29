Consumer confidence, GDP, and initial jobless claims indicated US economic strength. The FOMC meeting during the week led to a rate hike, supporting the dollar. The dollar reversed some gains on Friday when core PCE data pointed to further easing in inflation. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as dollar strength will likely continue amid … Continued
