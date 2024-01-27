Business activity data showed expansion in the US manufacturing and services sectors. US GDP data came in higher than expected. Australia will release data on consumer inflation next week. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the resilient US economy has shifted the outlook, prompting a decrease in expectations for Fed rate cuts. –Are you…
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: US Economy Shows Resilience appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US-UK Economies Display Resilience - January 27, 2024
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: US Economy Shows Resilience - January 27, 2024
- USD/CAD Price Targeting New Lows, Core PCE Price Index Eyed - January 26, 2024