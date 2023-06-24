The dollar mainly rose due to hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Powell indicated that additional rate hikes might be necessary to control inflation. A series of global rate hikes spooked investors, leading to a scramble for safety in the dollar. The AUD/USD weekly outlook is bearish as the dollar will keep rising on … Continued

