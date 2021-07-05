The US Dollar is on the decline, giving support to the Australian Dollar. More US related economic data will impact the currency pair. RBA meeting and interest rate can significantly impact the pair. The price is capped by 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The start of the new week comes with a decline in […] The post AUD/USD: Will RBA meeting help the bulls? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
