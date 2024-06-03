On Monday, Audi, a division of Volkswagen AG (VWAGY.PK), disclosed plans to reduce shifts at its Ingolstadt facility in response to the ongoing flood crisis impacting southern Germany.As a precaution, the luxury car manufacturer has suspended early and late shifts for its A3 and Q2 models.At present, Volkswagen’s stock is trading at $14.19 on the OTC Markets, reflecting a 0.32 percent decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com