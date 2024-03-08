On Friday, a joint announcement was made by Audi and Volkswagen’s board, indicating their vote to acquire Sauber Group. The purchase from the current majority shareholder, Islero Investments, is a strategic move aligned with their preparations for the 2026 season of Formula 1.Audi has appointed Oliver Hoffmann to oversee their Formula 1 program as a general representative. Alongside him, Andreas Seidl will take on the task of both implementing the F1 project and managing the Audi F1 Team.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com