Good day traders! AUDJPY is now trading at the upper channel line and completing possibly sub-wave three of higher degree wave C. We see a five-wave structure in play, that can see limited upside near the upper channel line and there make a new three-wave drop lower. A reversal in five waves would suggest a […] The post AUDJPY and NZDUSD Elliott Wave Analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.
