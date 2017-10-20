The Australian dollar had a turbulent amid key figures and it struggled to rise. Will it break out of range? The inflation report is clearly the big event of the upcoming week. Here are the highlights of the week and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The meeting minutes from the RBA did not provide any clarity […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Oct. 23-27 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast Oct. 23-27 2017 - October 20, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast Oct. 23-27 2017 - October 20, 2017
- USD/JPY beginning to move higher – Forecast Oct. 23-27 2017 - October 20, 2017