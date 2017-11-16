The Australian economy gained only 3.7K jobs in October, significantly below the 18.9K that was expected. On the other hand, the previous figure was revised up from 19.8K to 26.6K, softening the blow. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, beating expectations and standing at the lowest since February 2013, the best in over four and […] The post AUD/USD: Mixed jobs report, mixed reaction appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story