On Friday, the healthcare firm Auna S.A. (AUNA) unveiled that it has generated $360 million in proceeds from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.The company, which is based in Latin America, disclosed that it has issued 30 million class A shares, each valued at $12, for this offering.In addition, Auna has provided underwriters with a 30-day option to purchase up to an extra 4.5 million class A shares under this offering scheme, set to close around March 26.Moreover, Auna reported earnings of $1.05 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of $223 million for the fiscal year 2023.