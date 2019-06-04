Aussie Advances Ahead Of RBA Decision

At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to reduce its benchmark lending rate to 1.25 percent.

Ahead of the announcement, the aussie climbed against its major rivals.

The aussie was worth 75.31 against the yen, 1.6133 against the euro, 0.6974 against the greenback and 1.0589 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com