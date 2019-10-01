Aussie Climbs After RBA Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its benchmark lending rate by 25 bps to 0.75 percent, as expected. Following the announcement, the aussie advanced against its major rivals.

The aussie was trading at 73.14 against the yen, 1.6108 against the euro, 0.6757 against the greenback and 1.0793 against the kiwi around 12:34 am ET.

