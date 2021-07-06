Aussie Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of RBA Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to keep benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target at 10 basis points.

Before the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the kiwi, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.

The aussie was worth 83.83 against the yen, 1.5699 against the euro, 0.7563 against the greenback and 1.0680 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.

