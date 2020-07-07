Aussie Falls Ahead Of RBA Decision

At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at 0.25 percent.

Ahead of the announcement, the aussie dropped against its major rivals.

The aussie was worth 74.76 against the yen, 1.6241 against the euro, 0.6964 against the greenback and 1.0628 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com