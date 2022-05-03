Aussie Rises Further After RBA Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate by 25 basis points to 35 basis points unexpectedly. Following the announcement, the aussie climbed further against its major rivals.

The aussie was trading at 92.79 against the yen, 1.4743 against the euro, 0.7137 against the greenback and 1.1030 against the kiwi around 12:35 am ET.

