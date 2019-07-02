Aussie Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of RBA Decision

At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to reduce its benchmark lending rate to 1.00 percent.

Ahead of the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the greenback, the euro and the yen, it held steady against the kiwi.

The aussie was worth 75.64 against the yen, 1.6162 against the euro, 0.6978 against the greenback and 1.0451 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.

