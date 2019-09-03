Aussie Strengthens After RBA Decision

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.00 percent. Following the announcement, the aussie advanced against its major rivals.

The aussie was trading at 71.35 against the yen, 1.6307 against the euro, 0.6706 against the greenback and 1.0676 against the kiwi around 12:34 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com