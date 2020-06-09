Australia ANZ Job Ads Recover In May

Australia’s job advertisement recovered in May, data from ANZ showed on Tuesday.

Job ads rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, after a 53.4 percent decrease in April.

On an annual basis, job ads decreased 59.8 percent in May, following a 62.3 percent fall in the previous month. This was the seventeenth consecutive fall.

“The week-to-week movements are more promising, with job ads improving steadily during May, from a low point at the beginning of the month,” ANZ Senior Economist, Catherine Birch, said.

“This is consistent with the gradual rollback of COVID-19 restrictions, which has allowed some businesses to reopen, extend trading hours or increase activity and is seeing a recovery in household spending,” Birch said.

