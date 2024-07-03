On Wednesday, Australia will release the building approvals data for May, marking a relatively light day for economic activities in the Asia-Pacific region. Building approvals are projected to increase by 1.5 percent month-on-month and 27.3 percent year-on-year, following a 0.3 percent month-on-month decline and a 27.3 percent year-on-year rise in April.Additionally, Australia will publish the June figures for the construction and manufacturing indexes from the Australian Industry Group (AiG). In May, these indexes were recorded at -68.1 and -31.1, respectively.China is also set to release the June services PMI data from Caixin. The index came in at 54.0 in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com