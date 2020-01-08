Australia Building Approvals Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday release November numbers for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Approvals are expected to add 2.0 percent on month and fallen 11.7 percent on year after tumbling 8.1 percent on month and 23.6 percent on year in October.

Japan will see December results for its consumer confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 39.5 – up from 38.7 in November.

