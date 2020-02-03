Australia Building Approvals Sink 0.2% In December

The total number of building approvals in Australia issued in December was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday – coming in at 14,752.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 5.0 percent following the 10.9 percent jump in November.

On a yearly basis, building approvals advanced 2.7 percent – exceeding expectations for a drop of 1.4 percent following the .8 percent slide in the previous month.

Consents for private sector houses fell 0.1 percent on month and 7.1 percent on year to 8,486 – while consents for private sector dwellings excluding houses eased 0.1 percent on month and surged 19.4 percent on year to 6,087.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com