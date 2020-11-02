Australia Building Permit Data Due On Monday

Australia is set to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September figures for home loans and October results for the manufacturing PMIs from both IHS Markit and the Australian Industry Group.

In August, building permits were up 0.3 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year. The IHS index had a score of 55.4 in September, while AiG was at 46.7.

China will see October results for its manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a steady reading at 53.0.

Hong Kong will release September numbers for retail sales; in August, sales were down 13.4 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide October figures for inflation and Q3 results for business confidence. In September, overall inflation was down 0.05 percent on month and up 1.42 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.86 percent. The business confidence index score in Q2 was 102.90.

A number of regional nations will see October results of their respective manufacturing PMIs from IHS Markit, including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com