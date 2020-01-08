Australia Building Permits Climb Jump 11.8% In November

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 11.8 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – coming in at 14,675.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 7.9 percent drop in October.

On a yearly basis, building permits fell 3.8 percent – but that also beat expectations for a decline of 11.7 percent following the 22.9 percent slide in the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of the value of total building approved fell 6.5 percent in November. The value of residential building rose 5.2 percent, while the value of non-residential building fell 20.7 percent.

