Australia Building Permits Jump 10.9% In December

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 10.9 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – coming in at 19,537.

That was in line with expectations following the 2.6 percent increase in November.

Permits for private sector houses climbed 15.8 percent on month to 13,638, while permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses added 2.3 percent to 5,625.

On a yearly basis, overall dwellings spiked 22.8 percent, while private sector house dwellings surged 55.6 percent and dwellings excluding houses tumbled 19.3 percent.

