Australia Building Permits Spike In September

The total number of building permits issued in Australia jumped a seasonally adjusted 15.4 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday – coming in at 15,827.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 2.2 percent decline in August. Consents were up 8.8 percent on year.

The rise was driven by private sector dwellings excluding houses, which increased by 23.4 percent in September, but remains 12.1 percent lower than at the same time last year. Private sector houses rose 9.7 percent, driven by strength across all states and territories, to be 20.7 percent higher than at the same time last year.

The value of total building approved fell 17.0 percent in September, in seasonally adjusted terms. The value of non-residential building fell 36.7 percent, after rising 40.0 percent in August.

