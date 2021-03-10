Australia Building Permits Tumble 19.4% In January

The total number of overall building permits issued in Australia in January was down a seasonally adjusted 19.4 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – coming in at 15,926.

That was in line with expectations following the 12.0 percent gain in December.

On a yearly basis, building permits were up 19.0 percent.

The total value of overall building permits issued in January was down a seasonally adjusted 16.8 percent on month, coming in at A$9.064 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com