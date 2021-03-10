The total number of overall building permits issued in Australia in January was down a seasonally adjusted 19.4 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – coming in at 15,926.
That was in line with expectations following the 12.0 percent gain in December.
On a yearly basis, building permits were up 19.0 percent.
The total value of overall building permits issued in January was down a seasonally adjusted 16.8 percent on month, coming in at A$9.064 billion.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- China Consumer Prices Ease 0.2% On Year In February - March 10, 2021
- *China CPI -0.2% On Year In February; Producer Prices +1.7% On Year - March 10, 2021
- Australia Building Permits Tumble 19.4% In January - March 9, 2021